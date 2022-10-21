Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Diamondback Energy (FANG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ: FANG):

10/19/2022 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “hold” rating and a $159.00 price target on the stock.

10/18/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $195.00 to $209.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG to $180.00.

10/12/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $193.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/12/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $148.00 to $151.00.

10/5/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $187.00 to $193.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/21/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $148.00 to $155.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/19/2022 – Diamondback Energy is now covered by analysts at KeyCorp. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock.

8/29/2022 – Diamondback Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $5.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $152.32. 2,485,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.82. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.00.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.66 by $0.41. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 42.23% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 25.32 EPS for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diamondback Energy

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $3.05 per share. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $12.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.03%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 275.0% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Diamondback Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in Diamondback Energy by 1,991.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

