Reviewing Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) and Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Ovid Therapeutics has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blueprint Medicines has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Blueprint Medicines’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ovid Therapeutics N/A -39.24% -35.36% Blueprint Medicines -304.41% -45.89% -34.85%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

49.3% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.7% of Ovid Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.4% of Blueprint Medicines shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Ovid Therapeutics and Blueprint Medicines’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ovid Therapeutics $208.38 million 0.54 $122.83 million ($0.99) -1.63 Blueprint Medicines $180.08 million 16.22 -$644.09 million ($11.87) -4.13

Ovid Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Blueprint Medicines. Blueprint Medicines is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ovid Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and Blueprint Medicines, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ovid Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00 Blueprint Medicines 2 3 8 1 2.57

Ovid Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 55.28%. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus price target of $92.06, indicating a potential upside of 87.72%. Given Blueprint Medicines’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Blueprint Medicines is more favorable than Ovid Therapeutics.

Summary

Ovid Therapeutics beats Blueprint Medicines on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate, which is in Phase 2A clinical trials for the treatment of fragile X syndrome; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule for treating epilepsies. It also develops OV882, a short hairpin RNA gene therapy for the treatment of angelman syndrome; and OV815 for the treatment of kinesin-family of proteins associated neurological disorder. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healx, AstraZeneca AB, H. Lundbeck A/S, and Northwestern University, as well as Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma. It is also developing GAVRETO for the treatment of RET fusion-positive non-small cell lung cancer, altered solid tumors, medullary thyroid carcinoma, and other solid tumors; BLU-701 and BLU-945 for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor driven non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSCLC); and BLU-451 to treat NSCLC in patients with epidermal growth factor receptor gene (EGFR) exon 20 insertion mutations. In addition, the company is developing BLU-782, for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressive; BLU- 222 to treat patients with cyclin E aberrant cancers; and BLU-852 for the treatment of advanced cancers. It has collaboration and license agreements with Clementia Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Proteovant Therapeutics; CStone Pharmaceuticals; Genentech, Inc.; F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc.; and Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Hoyle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Blueprint Medicines Corporation in June 2011. Blueprint Medicines Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

