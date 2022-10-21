Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Revolution Medicines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.25.

Get Revolution Medicines alerts:

Revolution Medicines Price Performance

RVMD stock opened at $17.68 on Thursday. Revolution Medicines has a 12 month low of $14.08 and a 12 month high of $34.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Revolution Medicines ( NASDAQ:RVMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative net margin of 823.65% and a negative return on equity of 39.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that Revolution Medicines will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amundi bought a new position in Revolution Medicines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About Revolution Medicines

(Get Rating)

Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Revolution Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolution Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.