Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.43.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated an “assumes” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Rezolute in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Rezolute in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Rezolute

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Rezolute during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rezolute by 169.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 34,472 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Rezolute by 107.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,610,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Rezolute in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,908,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Rezolute Stock Performance

RZLT stock opened at $2.13 on Friday. Rezolute has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The firm has a market cap of $82.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 2.63.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Rezolute will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Rezolute Company Profile

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

