Ribbon Finance (RBN) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $115.97 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001796 BTC on exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $115.97 million and $1.58 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ribbon Finance has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,330.13 or 0.27771358 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010847 BTC.

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s launch date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

