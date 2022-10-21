Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 171.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,312 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $207,000. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,981,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,053,000 after acquiring an additional 357,699 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.8% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS NULV traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.76. The company had a trading volume of 638,223 shares. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.68.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.