Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,271,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $100,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the second quarter worth $55,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Matrix Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 50.5% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BBJP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.55. 787,389 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.23.

