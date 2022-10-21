Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Has $2.83 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Honeywell International by 29.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,595,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $699,521,000 after acquiring an additional 825,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $2.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $180.26. 66,822 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,897. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $228.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,288,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Cowen set a $205.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $213.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.54.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

