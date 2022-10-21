Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Purchases 41,436 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,908,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,436 shares during the period. Graniteshares Gold Trust accounts for about 1.5% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC owned about 7.26% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $69,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,735,000. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,573,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,565,000. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,695,000. Finally, Jordan Park Group LLC grew its holdings in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 12,036,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,567,000 after buying an additional 284,756 shares in the last quarter.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Trading Up 1.4 %

BAR traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.33. 23,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 775,555. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $20.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.71.

