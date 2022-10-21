Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 10,438 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lowered its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,743 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 10,438 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Progressive by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Progressive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a report on Friday, July 15th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.54.

Insider Activity at Progressive

Progressive Stock Up 2.2 %

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Progressive news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,042,032.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,518 shares of company stock valued at $9,275,130. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE PGR traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,843. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.37. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.66 and a twelve month high of $129.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.30, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.44.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

About Progressive

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.