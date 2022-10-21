Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 263 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $14,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 8,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 115.4% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RYT traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $230.70. 314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,639. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a one year low of $213.47 and a one year high of $327.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.01.

