Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC Sells 26,980 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,311,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,980 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $134,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $540,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,711,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $93.17. 581,557 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,415,515. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.33. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $116.64.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

