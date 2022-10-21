Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Raised to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Rightmove (OTCMKTS:RTMVY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on RTMVY. HSBC assumed coverage on Rightmove in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rightmove from GBX 634 ($7.66) to GBX 497 ($6.01) in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.25) to GBX 610 ($7.37) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 670 ($8.10) in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Rightmove from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.83.

Rightmove Stock Performance

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at $10.63 on Friday. Rightmove has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $22.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.14.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

