RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.

RLI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $112.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average is $112.66. RLI has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RLI Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RLI in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of RLI by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 2,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.

About RLI

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

