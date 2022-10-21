RLI (NYSE:RLI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RLI (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39), Briefing.com reports. RLI had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 18.86%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share.
RLI Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:RLI opened at $112.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.97 and its 200 day moving average is $112.66. RLI has a 52 week low of $96.22 and a 52 week high of $121.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
RLI Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.20%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RLI
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RLI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of RLI to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.67.
About RLI
RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RLI (RLI)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.