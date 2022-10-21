RLI (NYSE:RLI) Shares Up 4.6%

Shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Get Rating) shot up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $117.46 and last traded at $117.43. 1,122 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 140,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on RLI. StockNews.com began coverage on RLI in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Compass Point cut their target price on RLI to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RLI currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.43 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.39). RLI had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 15.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that RLI Corp. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RLI by 2.7% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,095,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in RLI by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,031,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in RLI by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 16,011 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in RLI during the 3rd quarter worth about $575,000. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RLI Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Casualty, Property and Surety. The Casualty segment offers healthcare and transportation insurance. The Property segment consists of commercial fire, earthquake, difference in conditions, marine, facultative and treaty reinsurance, including crop and select personal lines policies, including pet insurance and homeowners reinsurance services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.