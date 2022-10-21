RM (OTCMKTS:RMLPF) Stock Rating Lowered by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt downgraded shares of RM (OTCMKTS:RMLPFGet Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS RMLPF opened at 0.39 on Monday. RM has a one year low of 0.39 and a one year high of 0.39.

RM plc supplies products, services, and solutions to educational markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: RM Resources, RM Assessment, and RM Technology. The RM Resources division offers teaching resources and education supplies for schools and nurseries through direct sales force, online, and direct catalogue.

