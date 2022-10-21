RMR Wealth Builders Boosts Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,117 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in NIKE were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in NIKE by 63.3% in the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 900.0% in the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE opened at $86.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.35. The firm has a market cap of $136.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.56%.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on NIKE from $122.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

