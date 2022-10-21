RMR Wealth Builders Buys 222 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the quarter. RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NOBL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NOBL opened at $81.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.77 and a 200 day moving average of $88.91. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

