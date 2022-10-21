Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.22% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.29.

Shares of NYSE RHI opened at $79.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.53. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. Robert Half International has a 52-week low of $71.96 and a 52-week high of $125.77.

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Robert Half International will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in Robert Half International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Robert Half International by 184.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

