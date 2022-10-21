Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Earnings Miss

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $65.03 and last traded at $71.31, with a volume of 29370 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.84.

The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 48.63%. Robert Half International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. CL King reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total value of $215,968.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHI. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International Stock Down 9.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.53.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

