Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Releases Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.31-$1.41 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.70 billion-$1.77 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion.

Robert Half International Stock Down 10.1 %

RHI stock traded down $8.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.75. The stock had a trading volume of 84,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,105,773. Robert Half International has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $125.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.35.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a return on equity of 48.63% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday. CL King dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Robert Half International from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Robert Half International

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total value of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter worth $364,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 217.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7.3% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

