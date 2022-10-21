Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$63.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$72.50 to C$69.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Rogers Communications from C$83.00 to C$81.00 and set an action list buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$75.14.

TSE:RCI.B opened at C$52.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$55.18 and its 200 day moving average price is C$61.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$26.52 billion and a PE ratio of 15.77. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.53 and a 52-week high of C$80.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 60.06%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

