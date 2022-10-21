Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Gap Down to $51.88

Shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $51.88, but opened at $50.35. Roku shares last traded at $49.88, with a volume of 38,535 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROKU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Roku from $205.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Susquehanna cut shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roku from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Roku from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roku presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.32.

Roku Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -135.81 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roku

Roku ( NASDAQ:ROKU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 23.5% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,403,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,323 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the third quarter worth approximately $1,304,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 17.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 57,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Roku by 43.3% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 40,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Roku by 12.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

