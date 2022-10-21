Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY)

Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

BSY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Griffin Securities restated a hold rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bentley Systems from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $45.22.

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

Shares of BSY stock opened at $33.42 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day moving average of $36.19. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. Bentley Systems has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $62.37.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 53.27%. The business had revenue of $268.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bentley Systems will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bentley Systems

In other news, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $8,224,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 76,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $2,885,948.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,731,799 shares in the company, valued at $329,014,186.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CIO David J. Hollister sold 200,000 shares of Bentley Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $8,224,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 2,105,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,578,941.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 476,591 shares of company stock worth $18,793,163. Insiders own 22.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bentley Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSY. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 1.5% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bentley Systems by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 9.8% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

