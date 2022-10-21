Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) a GBX 4,600 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 4,600 ($55.58) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

RIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($72.50) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group set a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,300 ($76.12) price target on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. set a GBX 5,800 ($70.08) price objective on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.37) price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 5,352.31 ($64.67).

Rio Tinto Group Stock Performance

RIO stock opened at GBX 4,729 ($57.14) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4,853.16 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 5,179.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52. The company has a market cap of £76.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 489.54. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,354 ($52.61) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,343 ($76.64).

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 221.63 ($2.68) per share. This represents a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.28%.

In other news, insider Jakob Stausholm bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 4,857 ($58.69) per share, for a total transaction of £485,700 ($586,877.72).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

