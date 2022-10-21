Royal Bank of Canada Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $18.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.61.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

