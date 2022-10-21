Royal Bank of Canada Lowers AT&T (NYSE:T) Price Target to $18.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.61.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of NYSE T opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. AT&T has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in T. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 585,666,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,839,297,000 after buying an additional 13,066,523 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 521,448,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,321,826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,777,961 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 199,277,658 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,176,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 76,189,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,938,000 after acquiring an additional 950,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its stake in AT&T by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,989,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,323,044,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729,013 shares in the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
