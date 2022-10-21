Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF) Price Target to GBX 1,950

Rathbones Group (OTCMKTS:RTBBF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Rathbones Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RTBBF opened at $20.35 on Monday. Rathbones Group has a 12 month low of $20.35 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.35.

Rathbones Group Company Profile

Rathbones Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning and advisory, managed portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, tax, and legal advisory services.

