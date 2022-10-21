RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Downgraded by UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $101.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $105.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RPM International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of RPM International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RPM International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RPM International from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on RPM International from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RPM International presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $98.56.

Get RPM International alerts:

RPM International Price Performance

NYSE:RPM opened at $86.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $91.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.88. RPM International has a 12 month low of $74.56 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

RPM International Increases Dividend

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that RPM International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,706 shares in the company, valued at $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Edward W. Moore sold 2,108 shares of RPM International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $184,955.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,920,985.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,178 shares of company stock worth $6,568,290. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RPM International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPM. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 2.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 6,518 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RPM International

(Get Rating)

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.