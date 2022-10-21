Rune Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $22.00 (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. Over the last seven days, Rune has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market cap of $392,610.50 and $22.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rune token can now be purchased for approximately $20.01 or 0.00104437 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,312.51 or 0.27692888 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000607 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010815 BTC.

Rune Profile

Rune’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 20.01095278 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

