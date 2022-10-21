Rune (RUNE) Price Reaches $20.01 on Major Exchanges

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Rune has a market capitalization of $392,602.65 and $22.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can now be bought for approximately $20.01 or 0.00105004 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Rune has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Rune Profile

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Rune is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 20.00979599 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

