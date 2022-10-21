Rune (RUNE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $392,587.10

Rune (RUNE) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 21st. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 0% against the dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $392,587.10 and $22.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can now be purchased for $20.01 or 0.00105080 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Rune

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rune is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 20.01095278 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

