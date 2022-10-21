Rune (RUNE) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $392,609.30

Rune (RUNE) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Rune token can currently be bought for approximately $20.01 or 0.00104442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rune has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Rune has a total market capitalization of $392,609.30 and approximately $22.00 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,314.84 or 0.27706591 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00010821 BTC.

About Rune

Rune launched on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rune Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 20.01095278 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.