Safestore (LON:SAFE) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,084.57

Shares of Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,084.57 ($13.11) and traded as low as GBX 817 ($9.87). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 826 ($9.98), with a volume of 452,556 shares trading hands.

Safestore Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 970.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,082.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 372.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.96.

Insider Activity at Safestore

In other Safestore news, insider Andy Jones purchased 3,529 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 510 ($6.16) per share, with a total value of £17,997.90 ($21,747.10).

Safestore Company Profile

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

