Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Trading Down 7.4%

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 5,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 32,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.18. The firm has a market cap of C$19.09 million and a PE ratio of 6.25.

About Salazar Resources

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. Its principal project is the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions which covers approximately 21,500 hectares located in Ecuador.

