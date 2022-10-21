Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,738 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Salesforce by 1,350.0% in the first quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $207.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen dropped their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.45.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,459,767. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.59 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $156.43 billion, a PE ratio of 291.72, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $353,464.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,367,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CRO Gavin Patterson sold 543 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $96,583.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 17,282 shares in the company, valued at $3,073,949.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.68, for a total value of $353,464.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,266,367,034.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,131,361. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

