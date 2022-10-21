Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.03.
SZGPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €28.70 ($29.29) to €19.60 ($20.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €33.30 ($33.98) to €30.50 ($31.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.
Salzgitter Price Performance
Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.38.
Salzgitter Company Profile
Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Salzgitter (SZGPY)
- Is it Time to Snack on Mondelez Stock?
- Freeport McMoran Shares Rally Despite Weakening Copper Prices
- Will Matador Share Price Get A Boost From Improved Credit Rating?
- AT&T Jumps Higher Thursday After Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Tesla Stock Slides After Revenue Miss, Musk Maintains Optimism
Receive News & Ratings for Salzgitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salzgitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.