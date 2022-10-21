Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Salzgitter AG (OTCMKTS:SZGPY – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.03.

SZGPY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €28.70 ($29.29) to €19.60 ($20.00) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Salzgitter from €33.30 ($33.98) to €30.50 ($31.12) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Salzgitter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Salzgitter from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

Salzgitter Price Performance

Shares of SZGPY stock opened at $2.18 on Friday. Salzgitter has a 1 year low of $1.86 and a 1 year high of $5.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.38.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter ( OTCMKTS:SZGPY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Salzgitter had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 29.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Salzgitter will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

