Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given a €22.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($22.45) price target on Salzgitter (ETR:SZG – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SZG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on Salzgitter in a report on Friday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.60 ($20.00) price target on Salzgitter in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €40.80 ($41.63) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.00 ($27.55) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €25.00 ($25.51) price objective on Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Salzgitter Stock Performance

Shares of SZG opened at €22.88 ($23.35) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €23.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €29.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.18. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €18.99 ($19.38) and a 12 month high of €48.76 ($49.76). The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.05.

Salzgitter Company Profile

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

