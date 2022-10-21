Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Receives $103.43 Average PT from Analysts

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sanofi

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sanofi Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of Sanofi stock opened at $39.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.29. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sanofi

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.