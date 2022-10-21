Sayona Mining (OTC:SYAXF) Coverage Initiated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Sayona Mining (OTC:SYAXF – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $0.21 price objective on the stock.

Sayona Mining Trading Down 3.4 %

SYAXF opened at 0.14 on Monday. Sayona Mining has a 1 year low of 0.07 and a 1 year high of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 0.18.

Get Sayona Mining alerts:

About Sayona Mining

(Get Rating)

Read More

Sayona Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mineral exploration and development in Australia and Canada. The company explores for lithium, graphite, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Authier Lithium Project located in Quebec, Canada. The company also holds a 60% interest in the Moblan lithium project located in Northern Québec.

Receive News & Ratings for Sayona Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sayona Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.