SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Price Target Cut to $286.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Barclays from $380.00 to $286.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $385.00 to $323.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $335.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $362.13.

SBA Communications Stock Down 1.8 %

SBAC opened at $247.96 on Thursday. SBA Communications has a 52 week low of $236.20 and a 52 week high of $391.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $303.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.70. The firm has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.77 and a beta of 0.51.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.93%.

Insider Transactions at SBA Communications

In other news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total transaction of $2,919,721.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,490,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jason V. Silberstein sold 16,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.38, for a total transaction of $5,768,656.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,633,028.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 8,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.50, for a total value of $2,919,721.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,490,762. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,152 shares of company stock worth $18,852,602. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SBA Communications

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBAC. Quaero Capital S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the first quarter worth about $2,168,000. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 9.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 118.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 31,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,677,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,621 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

