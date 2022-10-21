Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE SLB opened at $46.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.31. The company has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Schlumberger has a 1 year low of $27.65 and a 1 year high of $49.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Cowen increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Schlumberger from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Schlumberger from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter worth about $374,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $372,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $232,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

