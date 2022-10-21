Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.42-$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Schnitzer Steel Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.00-$6.05 EPS.
Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHN. StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.
Shares of SCHN stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $30.22. The stock had a trading volume of 718 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,910. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $829.54 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.16.
Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.
