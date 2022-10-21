Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Position Boosted by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,282 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,321 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up about 3.3% of Journey Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Journey Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 273.4% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 47,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 35,086 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 34.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 8,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 368.2% during the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 354,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,543,000 after purchasing an additional 278,495 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.04. 25,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,650. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.01. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $47.96 and a 12-month high of $51.10.

