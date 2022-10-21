Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stake Decreased by Jacobsen Capital Management

Jacobsen Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,156,000 after buying an additional 19,136,345 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,622,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,241,000 after buying an additional 14,910,489 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after buying an additional 6,942,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,957,000 after buying an additional 6,259,544 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,182,741. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.33.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

