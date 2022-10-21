Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on STNG. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a sell rating to a hold rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Down 2.0 %

STNG stock opened at $48.05 on Tuesday. Scorpio Tankers has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $49.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -76.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.35.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Scorpio Tankers will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s payout ratio is currently -63.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bailard Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers by 76.3% during the third quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $3,294,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the second quarter worth about $558,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 16.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,747 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About Scorpio Tankers

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

