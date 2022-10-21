Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR – Get Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,574.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 19th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $50,600.00.

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

Danimer Scientific ( NYSE:DNMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 104.97%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DNMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 12.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 830,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 280.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

