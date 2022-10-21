Scott Tuten Sells 10,000 Shares of Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Stock

Posted by on Oct 21st, 2022

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMRGet Rating) CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total transaction of $24,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 444,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,092,574.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Scott Tuten also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, September 19th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.58, for a total transaction of $35,800.00.
  • On Wednesday, August 17th, Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of Danimer Scientific stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $50,600.00.

Danimer Scientific Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE DNMR opened at $2.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a quick ratio of 5.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30. Danimer Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.16 and a 52-week high of $20.40.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMRGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Danimer Scientific had a negative return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 104.97%. The business had revenue of $12.70 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Danimer Scientific to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Danimer Scientific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Danimer Scientific

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 78,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 12.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 0.4% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 830,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 30.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 280.0% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.98% of the company’s stock.

About Danimer Scientific

(Get Rating)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petroleum-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including films, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.