Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Seagen by 1,615.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 223 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 96.0% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Seagen by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Seagen in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Seagen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 10,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SGEN. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Seagen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price target on Seagen in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet downgraded Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Seagen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $177.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.21.

Seagen Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $126.70 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a one year low of $105.43 and a one year high of $192.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.90.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $497.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,765 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.22, for a total transaction of $300,438.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,338,652.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,167,765. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,625 shares of company stock valued at $2,988,368 over the last quarter. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

