Sears (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ) Shares Up 30%

Sears Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:SHLDQ – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 30% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. 19,204 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 62,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

Sears Trading Up 30.0 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.12.

About Sears

(Get Rating)

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.