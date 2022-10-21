Secret Trading Down 14.1% This Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 21st. Over the last week, Secret has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Secret token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Secret has a total market capitalization of $18.56 million and approximately $6,124.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00133525 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.70 or 0.00256270 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005241 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00060058 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00021319 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000834 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000203 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network. The official website for Secret is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00702625 USD and is up 1.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $580.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

