Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Sets New 52-Week Low at $19.64

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $19.64 and last traded at $20.73, with a volume of 9285 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SEM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Select Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Select Medical to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Select Medical ( NYSE:SEM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 252.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 58.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 23.7% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

